Social-media company cites advertising weakness and the Tesla CEO’s pending $44 billion takeover

Elon Musk has cultivated close ties with Beijing to build Tesla’s business in China. Now that he is buying Twitter and focusing on free speech, WSJ looks at how China has used the social-media platform to promote its views, and why that’s raising concerns. Photo Illustration: Sharon Shi

Twitter Inc. reported a surprising decline in revenue that the social-media company blamed on advertising weakness and uncertainty related to its pending $44 billion acquisition by Elon Musk.

Twitter’s results Friday follow rival social-media company Snap Inc. posting its weakest-ever quarterly sales growth because of what it said was “increasing competition for advertising dollars that are now growing more slowly.”

