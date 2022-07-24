twitter-red-flags-cropped-video-of-pm-‘ignoring’-president-kovind’s-greetings

NEW DELHI: A cropped video going viral on social media insinuating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking at the cameras while President

Ram Nath Kovind

is seen greeting him has been called out by Twitter for being misleading.

Aam Aadmi Party

leader

Sanjay Singh

‘s post has been marked “presented out of context” by Twitter.

In the original video, the Prime Minister can be seen returning the President’s greeting and looking at him. However, the retouched video shows the PM ignoring the President. The incident was from a ceremony at

Parliament

‘s Central Hall to bid farewell to President Kovind, who will demit office on July 25.

BJP spokesperson

Shehzad Poonawalla

said that PM Modi had greeted President

Kovind

which could be seen in the complete video of the Parliament.

“Sanjay Singh tweeted today in which he said that the outgoing president was insulted. He posted an edited clip and levelled allegations against the PM. The PM had greeted President Kovind which could be seen in the full video. There are pictures in the public domain showing PM Modi greeting the President,” said Poonawalla.

(With inputs from agencies)

