Twitter readies iMessage-like Reactions launch and more – 9to5Mac

Twitter has been working on several new features for its main app. In addition to previous findings by researcher Jane Manchun Wong, developer Nima Owji has also now been able to shed some light on the features Twitter is readying to launch.

At the end of May, 9to5Mac covered that Twitter was working on Facebook-like and iMessage-like tweet reactions with “Cheer,” “Hmm,” “Sad,” and “Haha” reactions. At that time, only the “Hmm” and “Haha” reactions were ready. Now, Owji was able to discover all the emoji reactions.

As for now, it seems the user will have to long-press the “Like” button to discover them. It’s still unclear when the company will release this feature, although it seems quite ready.

Owji was also able to find that Twitter is working on Fleet and Twitter Spaces rings for the web app. Currently, if someone adds a Fleet, web app users aren’t able to discover them, but that is set to change soon.

Last but not least, the company will improve the DMs search, dividing groups, and people when a user tries to find a message.

Nima Owji, similar to Jane Manchun Wong, is able to find these features Twitter is working on with reverse engineering. This year, Twitter has been introducing feature over feature for its community with Spaces, Tip Jar, Twitter Blue, Super Follow, and a revamped verification program. For the first time, the company is also making it clear that Twitter is a platform for creators to earn money.

What do you think about all these features the company is implementing? Tell us in the comment section below.

