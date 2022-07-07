Home Business Twitter Lays Off Third of Recruiting Team
Business

Twitter Lays Off Third of Recruiting Team

by News
8 views
twitter-lays-off-third-of-recruiting-team

Twitter Inc. on Thursday said it laid off 30% of its talent acquisition team, as the company deals with increasing business pressures and a potential takeover from Elon Musk.

The layoffs come after the company in May announced that it would be pausing hiring and looking to cut costs. As a result of the revised business needs, the company is restructuring and reducing its talent acquisition team. The layoffs are expected to affect fewer than 100 people and are limited to the talent acquisition team, the company said.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

U.S. Added 372,000 Jobs in June

Chicken Industry Officials Acquitted in Price-Fixing Case

Where Employers Added Jobs in June

Google Offers Concessions to Fend Off Antitrust Suit

Levi Strauss Sales Rise in Shifting Retail Market

Spirit Expected to Again Delay Shareholder Vote on...

Secret Service Director Leaving to Join Snapchat

Theranos Former President Ramesh ‘Sunny’ Balwani Found Guilty...

Mortgage Rates Fall to 5.30%, Reflecting Recession Fears

James Bullard Says Fed Must Ratify Market Rate-Rise...

Leave a Reply