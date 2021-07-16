Twitter kills ‘Fleets’ feature less than one year of rollout • Okay.ng – Okay.ng

Twitter has announced its plan to shut down ‘Fleets‘, a feature that allows full-screen messages that expire after 24 hours.

The micro-blogging platform made this announcement on Wednesday a year after it rolled out the feature in November 2020.

According to Twitter, the feature will be no more on August 3rd, 2021.

we’re removing Fleets on August 3, working on some new stuff we’re sorry or you’re welcome — Twitter (@Twitter) July 14, 2021

“We built Fleets as a lower-pressure, ephemeral way for people to share their fleeting thoughts. We hoped Fleets would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter.

“But, in the time since we introduced Fleets, we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped. Because of this, on August 3, Fleets will no longer be available on Twitter.

“Using our learnings from Fleets, we’ll focus on creating other ways for people to join the conversation and talk about what’s happening in their world.

“Although we built Fleets to address some of the anxieties that hold people back from Tweeting, Fleets are mostly used by people who are already Tweeting to amplify their own Tweets and talk directly with others.

“We’ll explore more ways to address what holds people back from participating on Twitter. And for the people who already are Tweeting, we’re focused on making this better for you,” Twitter said in a statement issued via its website.