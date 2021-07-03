Twitter is working on more exclusive Super Follow features – 9to5Mac

It’s been a few months since Twitter announced its new Super Follow feature. Now, according to researcher Jane Manchun Wong, the company is working on even more functions to Twitter’s paid service.

Super Follow will allow users to get exclusive content, deals, and community access to creators for $4.99/month. As previewed by Wong, the company is in the works to create tweets only available to Super Follow subscribers.

When a Super Follower see an exclusive content, Twitter will prompt a banner:

Interested in the conversation? You can reply because you Super Follow @wongmjane.

With that, only people that contribute with a creator’s account will be able to reply and see some conversations. The Super Follow feature will also give users exclusive Spaces access, Fleets, newsletters, and discounts in merchandising.

Alongside that, Wong gives another glimpse on “Reactions,” a new form of interacting with tweets.

Also covered by 9to5Mac, Twitter is working on reactions closer to what Facebook does, although it’s unclear when the company will release the feature.

This week, leaker Alessandro Paluzzi showed that Instagram is working on a similar approach to Twitter’s Super Follow with Exclusive Stories. When this feature is available, only people who contribute with a creator will be able to see exclusive Stories.

Since the start of 2021, Twitter has been testing new functions to make the platform an easier space for creators to monetize, although there’s Twitter’s cut and Apple’s 30% App Store cut in revenue as well.

For example, the company announced Spaces, Tip Jars, exclusive newsletters, Twitter Blue, which is currently available in only a few countries, and soon Super Follow wii launch.

