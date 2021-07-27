Twitter Is Having a Meltdown After Frontrunner Michael Allio Quit Katie Thurston’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette’ – Yahoo Lifestyle

Heads up! This post contains spoilers for tonight’s episode of Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, so click away if you don’t wanna know how this goes down!



We’re officially down to the wire with Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, and we already know who her final four contestants are: Blake Moynes, Greg Grippo, and Justin Glaze, and Michael Allio. And Michael almost certainly could have made it in the top three, but sadly for us (aka the fans at home rooting for him), he just quit the show before Katie could give him her final rose. Reality Steve explained why before the episode even aired.

Just to recap, Reality Steve issued a correction after initially reporting that Andrew Spencer was in the final four instead of Michael. Steve was the first to spill that Michael chose to leave Katie to be with his young son:

“I had Andrew and Michael A. flip flopped. Andrew finished 5th with Michael finishing 4th. When I reported that back in May on Michael A., the one thing I knew was that his family never met Katie. So I made the assumption he didn’t finish top 4 since, well, top 4 get hometowns. I made the wrong assumption there on his placement. He finishes 4th, BUT, his family doesn’t meet Katie. At the beginning of next weeks episode, we’ll see Michael self eliminate because of his son, and Katie never meets his family.”

TBH, this makes total sense—Michael is a single dad after his wife Laura passed away several years ago, and he parents their 4-year-old son James on his own. Michael even talked about this in his official Bachelorette bio: “Michael is a single dad whose world revolves around his amazing 4-year-old son, James. When it comes to dating, the two of them are a package deal, and Michael wouldn’t have it any other way. Michael lives a life that is incredibly fulfilling and says he is more than ready to find someone to share it with.”

Despite the understandable reason, Twitter is, well, spiraling right now:

Sincerely hoping this isn’t the end of Michael’s journey to find true love. Lord knows he deserves to find love!!

