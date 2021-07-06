Twitter is finally testing improved direct message search features – iMore

Searching for content within Twitter DMs has long been a problem, but the social network is now working on a fix. As discovered by developer Nima Owji, an interface already exists for improved search.

Shared to Twitter today, a screenshot shows a new search interface that will presumably be coming to the official Twitter app on iPhone and iPad soon. Exactly how soon, we don’t know. But we do know that it can’t come soon enough.

Twitter is working on a better way to search DMs!#Twitter #Leaks pic.twitter.com/RqlolGIOLI — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) July 5, 2021

The same developer also shared new screenshots of tweet reactions, something that was recently discovered by developer Jane Munchen Wong. This time, we got a better look at the options we’ll have when reacting.

.@Twitter reactions feature is almost complete! Let’s have a look at the final emojis! Don’t forget to follow me! Also like, and retweet this tweet! pic.twitter.com/ZLSzjlW4Ec — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) July 4, 2021

Again, we don’t know when tweet reactions will be made available to everyone but it is very likely to be something that is reserved for those who use the official Twitter app. That’s a shame for those of us who use third-party solutions like Tweetbot, but at least we don’t have to contend with Twitter changing our timelines all the time!

