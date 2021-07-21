Home Technology Twitter for iOS begins testing dislike button for some users – 9to5Mac
Technology

Twitter for iOS begins testing dislike button for some users – 9to5Mac

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
twitter-for-ios-begins-testing-dislike-button-for-some-users-–-9to5mac

Last year, Twitter’s chief product officer Kayvon Beykpour confirmed that the social network was “exploring” the idea of adding a dislike button to the app. Now, it appears that Twitter is in the early stages of testing a dislike/downvote button for some users on iOS.

Twitter confirmed this new test in a tweet posted to the Twitter Support account. The company says that some users on iOS will see new upvote and downvote options on tweets. Downvotes will not be shown publicly, while upvotes will be shown as likes, the company says, implying that the feature is only intended for internal metrics.

According to Twitter, the goal of this new test is to “understand the types of replies you find relevant” in a conversation. The prompt that appears to users in the Twitter for iOS app reads as follows:

Dislikes aren’t public or visible to the author, while Likes are. They both help us understand what people think is valuable to the conversation.

Twitter is testing multiple different designs for this new feature, including upvote and downvote buttons, likes and dislikes, and pairing the classic heart with a downvote, as seen in the image above. Again, the important thing to remember here is that this is a test and none of the information is publicly shown.

The ultimate scope of this test remains to be seen, and it’s unclear whether Twitter will expand these features beyond the current small subset of users.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

About the Author

Chance Miller’s favorite gear

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Realme’s MagDart charger leaks, it comes in two...

The latest Oculus Quest update lets you easily...

Qualcomm’s Feeling the Heat Over Its Android Smartwatch...

Samsung US will allow you to trade in...

Okendo raises $5.3M to help D2C brands ween...

Current Echo smart speakers and displays will support...

Christian von Koenigsegg provides walkthrough of Koenigsegg Jesko...

Clubhouse, The Buzzy, Invite-Only, Billion-Dollar Chat App, Is...

Nintendo Switch Could Be Best-Selling Console By 2025...

Apple Issues New Warning For Millions Of iPhone...

Leave a Reply