Company’s employees voice confusion and frustration after weeks of upheaval during takeover talks
Elon Musk’s decision to try to walk away from his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc. after weeks of criticizing the company leaves the bruised social-media platform reeling in the midst of an already challenging period.
An avid user of the platform and the world’s richest man, Mr. Musk offered a premium to buy the company when he agreed to the takeover in April. While the company has signaled it plans to hold him to the agreement, the prospect of being successfully spurned by its deep-pocketed suitor presents considerable challenges for Twitter.
Resume Subscription
We are delighted that you’d like to resume your subscription.
You will be charged
$ + tax
(if applicable) for The Wall Street Journal.
You may change your billing preferences at any time in the Customer Center or call
Customer Service.
You will be notified in advance of any changes in rate or terms.
You may cancel your subscription at anytime by calling
Customer Service.
Please click confirm to resume now.