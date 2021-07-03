Twitter ban in national interest, says Malami – The Nation Newspaper

By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Justice Minister Abubakar Malami has said the ban on the use of Twitter in the country was done to protect Nigeria’s interest.

Malami said the nation’s interest is paramount above other considerations.

The minister said any company operating in Nigeria must understand this and respect the nation’s interest.

The AGF spoke on Thursday while hosting the High Commissioner of the Great Britain, Ms. Catriona Laing, in his office in Abuja.

The minister and his guest discussed bilateral issues on Asset Recovery, Anti-corruption crusade, amendment of the Electoral Act, the Audit Bill, Petroleum Industry Bill, Twitter ban and counter-terrorism.

In a statement on Thursday by his spokesman, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, the AGF said: “If you want operate as a business entity in Nigeria, you must do so within the context of Nigerian laws. Nothing offensive or that breaches the Nigerian laws should be entertained.”

Malami said the Federal Government had established a committee on Twitter ban, adding that the company had also approached the government on the issue.

On Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), the minister said necessary steps were being taken to ensure that pending Bills were transmitted to the President for accent.

Malami said the fundamental interest and objective of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was to leverage on the Bills to enhance value in creating the enabling environment for investment and protect public interest for the maximum benefit of the country.

The AGF said the amendment to the Electoral Act was meant to enhance the democratic system, thereby address the delays in judicial determination of pre-election matters as well as ensure justice and fairness in the conduct of election processes, including party primaries.

He added that it was in the quest to strengthen the fight against corruption the government came up with the Proceeds of Crime Bill and Audit Bill, among others.