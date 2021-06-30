Home Technology Twitch’s Watch Parties feature is rolling out to Android and iOS – The Verge
Twitch's Watch Parties feature is rolling out to Android and iOS – The Verge

Amazon-owned Twitch is rolling out its Watch Parties feature, which lets streamers host viewing parties for movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime, to Android and iOS, the company announced Wednesday. Watch Parties first launched on desktop web in September.

While Watch Parties are a potentially fun way for Twitch streamers to hang out with their communities, there’s one important catch: only viewers who also have an Amazon Prime or Prime Video subscription can join the party to watch what’s being shown.

But with the expansion to Android and iOS, Twitch is offering more devices from which streamers can host Watch Parties, meaning you might see more of your favorite creators using the feature.

Virtual watch parties have become popular due to the pandemic, and other streaming platforms such as Disney Plus, Hulu, and even Amazon’s Prime Video have introduced their own watch party features. Apple’s upcoming iOS 15 update will add SharePlay, which will let you watch content with other people over FaceTime — as long as apps support the feature, that is.

