Twitch viewers grossed out after xQc’s “disgusting” room & stream setup tour – Dexerto

Twitch icon Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel showed off his living conditions on stream and his viewers were left more disgusted than they were impressed.

During a July 5 Twitch broadcast, xQc was watching fellow Canadian Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys’ newest YouTube video where she showed off her gaming setup.

xQc wasn’t super interested in what Pokimane had to offer, claiming that her bed “sucked” and that her reading lamp looked like it was from the 1700s.

This prompted his fans to ask him to do a room tour of his own and the streamer decided to take them up on their request – little did they know they were getting themselves into a Monkey’s Paw situation.

To begin, xQc’s tour started off pretty standard by showing off his left monitor where he games and the second monitor where he “reads the chat” but “doesn’t read donations.”

He continued to show off his computer gear: “the keyboard in which I type, the mouse that I click, the stream deck where I skip donations, all of them, mute them, sub only, ad, ad, ad!”

While things began in a humorous way, they soon got a bit nasty as he showed his desk that was covered with food wrappers and empty drinks.

“The drinks that I drink,” he described, as he moved the camera towards a bottle of GFuel that was about one-tenth full.

In addition to the food boxes on his desk, there was a lot of trash from Chick-Fil-A and Whataburger stranded on the carpeted floor.

Clips of xQc’s tour quickly spread to Reddit and users were unimpressed to say the least, especially with Lengyel being a guest in Sodapoppin’s house.



Twitch/xQc xQc’s room was in dire need of some cleaning.

“I’m sure he can pay for the carpet replacement but man I can’t see myself do that as a guest and leave sh*t all over,” a user wrote.

“Dude this is disgusting and sad. He can take like 5 minutes to clean the room. It’s not even his own house,” another agreed.

Eventually, fellow streamer Nick ‘nmplol’ Polom chimed in and revealed that xQc has someone clean his room very often.



Reddit Nmp claims maids clean xQc’s room twice a week.

“It’s surprising because the maids clean his room 2x a week. I THINK. Unless he’s live or something,” Nmp explained. “So it might only be a few days build up.”

The fact xQc gets maids to clean his room so often is certainly wild to think about, but considering the state of his living environment during the tour, it may very well be the case.