Twitch Streamer Summit1g Criticizes New World | Game Rant – Game Rant

With the launch of Amazon Games Studios’ New World only weeks away, popular streamer Summit1g says that the game’s PvE needs to be adjusted.

The MMO genre is about to get a brand new IP. Developed by Amazon Games Studios, New World looks to set itself apart from similar games such as World of Warcraft by introducing hack-and-slash combat to a MMO-style experience. This new game has caused quite a stir in the community, with big name streamers such as Asmongold offering opinions on New World. Recently, Summit1g joined the list of those with some tough criticism of the new IP.

Over the last week, Amazon Games has hosted a beta for players that pre-ordered New World, allowing them to try the MMORPG out for themselves. While other popular streamers such as TimTheTatman and Asmongold played the game, Summit1g didn’t want to try the beta, as he would not receive credit for his time in the game due to its pre-release status. While he did watch other streamers play the game, he quickly grew tired of what he was watching.

Not one to shy away from making his opinions known, Summit1g revealed that his major concern about New World revolved around PvE encounters. After watching people on different streams play the game, he said that he couldn’t see a “difference between someone PvEing at level 20 vs. level 60.” He went further, explaining that boss fights in particular were a major letdown. In his opinion, fights didn’t produce enough of a threat to groups of attacking players. According to the streamer, “so far what I have seen is five or six people get around a boss and just spam their attacks on them.”

Despite these criticisms, Summit1g did provide some suggestions to the developers about how to fix the game’s PvE. In regards to the boss encounters, he proposed that they introduce AOE attacks for the enemies. He reasoned that this would force players to use more careful tactics when pushing the offense, instead of rushing mindlessly at a boss. He also pointed to the Dark Soul series as an example of how to improve New World’s PvE

It is worth noting that while he criticized the game’s PvE system, there were other parts of the experience that he thought looked good. According to the popular streamer, the world that the MMO is set in looks visually impressive. And while the PvE looked lackluster, he thought the PvP had potential.

Known for his entertaining streams, Summit1g attracts a large crowd to watch his shenanigans. With such a large following, it’s understandable that the developers might pay attention to what he has to say. However, with New World’s release date delayed multiple times already, it’s seems unlikely that Amazon Games would want to make fans wait another time. With that in mind, many of the changes mentioned by Summit1g likely wouldn’t come until after the game’s launch on August 31.

New World is scheduled to be released on August 31 for PC.

