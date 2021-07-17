Twitch Streamer Asmongold Played a Part in Final Fantasy 14’s Spike in Popularity – GameRant

Currently, there’s a big pipeline of World of Warcraft players moving over to Final Fantasy 14, a competing MMORPG that’s been around since 2013. Its subtitle, A Realm Reborn, is fitting in that it replaced a failed version of Final Fantasy 14 that launched in 2010 to negative feedback. More recently, its surge in popularity has even led to a meme, but there are correlating reasons as to why Final Fantasy 14 is gaining popularity as World of Warcraft drops.

Twitch streamer Asmongold has had some of the most scathing criticism for World of Warcraft, spearheading the conversations of what Blizzard could be doing better to appease its players. Much of this criticism was contained in TwitLonger before the streamer moved over to Final Fantasy 14, where he said he has been blown away. Despite being the flagship MMORPG on the market, World of Warcraft is slowly losing its crown, and it’s partially due to Asmongold’s heavy-handed opinions that seem to speak for a large portion of the community.

Asmongold’s Criticism of World of Warcraft

In short, Asmongold is criticizing Blizzard more than he is criticizing its game. He believes that Blizzard dropped the ball on the most recent update, Shadowlands, which took several months before a patch was released, leaving an eight-month gap without any new World of Warcraft content. Unfortunately, it didn’t resolve several issues that players noted either.

According to Asmongold, Blizzard has largely moved away from creating a game to please fans and more toward producing a game that will earn money, which can be seen with the “egregious” number of microtransactions. On top of that, Blizzard is failing to respond to fan complaints, and Asmongold believes this highlights where the company’s priorities are at and are the real reason for players moving from the reigning MMORPG to Final Fantasy 14.

However, according to an alleged Blizzard employee on 4chan, the company blames Asmongold for this move, as well as inciting “malicious cyberwarfare.” It’s unclear if this post is really from a Blizzard dev, but it does appear that Asmongold has had some correlation with the spike in players on FF14 recently.

Asmongold’s Move to Final Fantasy 14

Final Fantasy 14 has quickly become Asmongold’s regular title for streaming. After his community begged him to dip his toes into the Square Enix MMORPG, he was blown away with his first session on July 3. Perhaps it’s just an odd coincidence, but Google searches for “Final Fantasy 14” saw a large increase on the same day, meaning it could correlate with the start of Asmongold’s Twitch stream.

However, months prior to Asmongold’s participation in FF14, Square’s online game became the most-played MMORPG. So while the streamer may not be leading the charge of the move from WoW to FF14, per se, his fanbase is large, so it’s not unimaginable how his influence over millions of viewers could lead to a heightened online interest in the game. He even trended on Twitter for a bit after he streamed Final Fantasy 14 for the first time.

But the inclination doesn’t end there. Though there was a dip just before Asmongold’s stream on July 3, Google shows that the phrase “Final Fantasy 14” is continuing to see an exponential upward climb in popularity on the Internet. Seeing as an alleged Blizzard employee blames Asmongold for this, it’s possible that the streamer has had a massive influence on the World of Warcraft and MMORPG community.

Final Fantasy 14 is available now on PC, PS4, and PS5.

