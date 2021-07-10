Twitch Bans Cartoon Bird Emote Over Suggestive Content – TheGamer

Twitch has banned an emote of a cartoon bird twerking, causing streamers to be confused as to what is considered suggestive content.

The bird emote in question belongs to Kara Corvus, a streamer who plays various different games like Among Us, Sea of Thieves, and VR Chat.

Kara Tweeted about an email she received from Twitch, saying that one of her emotes had been banned from use on the grounds that it was “imagery of sexual content or nudity”.

The emote in question is of a cartoon raven dancing and shaking its behind, and isn’t sexualised in any way besides the dance move focusing on its tail. Commentators have been quick to defend the emote since it’s just a crow dancing, but unless the animation is changed it’s unlikely to come back.

Kara hasn’t stated whether or not she is going to try and refute the ban and bring the crow back, or if she’s going to let it be banned without changing the animation.

This isn’t the first time that an emote has been banned from the service, with Twitch being particularly strict about what sort of emotes they let stay on the service. One example was Twitch user Pedguin, who was actually banned from the service because of his suggestive emotes.

Twitch removing this emote is especially controversial when you consider the recent state of the streaming platform. Most infamously, Indiefoxx caused trouble several times due to ear-licking ASMR and farting into the microphone for money. Amouranth was also considered very controversial for participating in the same ASMR tactics, as well as being one of the leading figures behind the hot tub meta on Twitch.

Even more recently than that is when GTA streamer Adin Ross was potentially perma-banned from Twitch for using his phone whilst driving. After the hot tub meta, the Twitch community is getting increasingly confused about the sort of content that is and isn’t allowed on the site, and where Twitch is putting its focus.

