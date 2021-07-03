Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Has More Power Than a Chiron, No Bids Yet – autoevolution

I’m always keeping an eye out for cool cars going under the hammer. And after just recently looking at a twin-turbo Ferrari F430 Scuderia, another Italian exotic popped up on my radar. And while this one also uses a twin-turbo setup, it’s no longer a V8 we’re looking at, but a V10. This is a one-owner vehicle, and it was purchased new in 2016, from O’Gara Coach of Beverly Hills.

This started out in life as a Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2, which means all the power is being sent to the rear wheels. I’ve actually seen one of these being used for drifting a few years back, and it must be thrilling to drive even in stock form. Underneath all the glitter this car is actually finished in Grigio Telesto grey. The seller has provided a few photos of it in that color, but it kind of looks better with the white wrap, at least from my point of view.

While the Liberty Walk widebody kit for the Lamborghini Huracan isn’t half bad, I feel that the owner was quite inspired to go down the Lamborghini racing program route. Because a Lamborghini Racing Super Trofeo kit was fitted to the car, and it now looks like a road-going GT3 machine. You don’t even have to fire up the engine to realize that this thing means business.

But when you do fire it up, a world of ear-drum-piercing exhaust notes opens up before you. That’s because Sheepey Racing has had its way with the 5.2-liter V10. They’ve installed a Stage 2+ twin-turbo kit, which includes dual Precision 6466 turbochargers. Going through the brochure on their website, they note that with this kit the car should be going up to 800 hp on pump gas, or between 1,000 to 1,200 on E85.

But the seller claims that this car is capable of up to 1,600 horsepower, which is more than what you get in a Bugatti Chiron! With that in mind, he did add that with the MoTec Standalone ECU this car has 5 different maps on it and that he mainly runs it between 800 to 1,000 horsepower and rarely goes any higher than that.

Some potential bidders have expressed their concerns regarding the reliability of the tune, but the seller pointed out that the MoTec has multiple fail-safes in place to prevent any, or at least most potential problems. An OMP fire suppression system has been installed on this car, and I feel like that’s one of the smartest things to do when reaching these levels of tuning.

The car is still running the standard 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, but the clutches and clutch basket have fortunately been upgraded. A TCU flash has been performed on it as well, and it should be good to go if you don’t abuse the power too often. Carbon-ceramic brakes have been fitted to the car, and for better day-to-day driveability, this also has a full JRZ suspension setup, including a cup lift system.

There are some changes on the inside as well, and the most obvious one is the custom steering wheel, which is somewhat reminiscent of the ones you see on GT3 cars. The odometer on this vehicle shows 5,985 miles (9,631 km), and the seller mentioned that: “I have all invoices for every single part on the car to over $600,000”.

A pre-wrap video of the car is also provided, and it looks like you could enter it in any car show on the planet and still have a chance at winning it. Even so, with just three days left until the auction is over, there have been no bids so far, but I do imagine that this has a chance of selling for about half a million dollars if everything checks out.