twenty-one-more-afghan-sikhs-are-to-arrive-in-india-today

AMRITSAR: Twenty-one more Afghan Sikhs are scheduled to arrive in India on Thursday via a special flight from Kabul being operated by Kam Air.

President of Bala Pritam Sewa Society, Delhi,

Guljeet Singh

informed that 21 Afghan Sikhs would arrive in India by afternoon. Recently, 11 Afghan Sikhs have arrived in India on a special flight.

The Sikhs and Hindus of Afghanistan are leaving the war-torn country following the terrorist attack on Kart-e-Parwan gurdwara in Kabul.

Puneet

Singh Chandok

, president of the Indian World Forum (IWF) informed that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has been transferring the distressed Afghan Sikhs and Hindus to India in coordination with IWF and the government of India.

Notably, the SGPC is bearing their airfare. After they arrive in India, the Afghan Sikhs would proceed to

Gurdwara Guru Arjan Dev

,

Tilak Nagar

, Delhi.

Guljeet informed that about 135 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs still remain in Afghanistan and the applications of as many as 60 persons were still pending with the Indian government for the issuance of visas.

