Tweeps knock BBNaija Hermes over ‘Chad Boswick’ costume

News

Sheggz and Hermes at the Wakanda Forever premier

Big Brother Naija Season 7 ex-housemate, Hermes Iyele, has come under fire for his red carpet attire, worn in honour of the late Chadwick Boseman.

The reality TV star was one of the celebrities who graced the African premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which took place in Lagos on Sunday.

Following the Afro-futuristic theme of the event, Hermes donned an African warrior attire complemented with a cape, which had a large picture of the late actor printed on it.

Under the image, Boseman’s name was misspelled in bold font as “Chad Boswick”.

Before his death, Chadwick Boseman played the main lead, T’Challa, in the initial blockbuster, Black Panther, which was released in 2018.

Following the red carpet gaffe, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express their discontent with Hermrs and his stylist, Toyin Lawani, for not paying attention to the important detail.

@BusolaDavid tweeted, “The ‘anyhowness’ in different sections of Nigeria is quite alarming, cause how did this ‘Chad Boswick’ thing go unnoticed?”

“So you cannot even check Google for his name. You had to embarrass yourself. Because what in the name of fashion is Chad Boswick?” @TheChefTopher wrote.

@Ogxmdi said ,”Chad Boswick is not just embarrassing. It’s unforgivable. I’d disappear into the earth’s mantle. Then again. Could never be me.”

@mazpa_md also wrote, “Not Hermes attending that event wearing this hideous cape that spells late Chadwick Boseman’s name as ‘Chad Boswick.’”

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Wakanda Forever will be available in cinemas worldwide on the November 11, 2022.

–