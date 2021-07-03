tvOS 15 introduces redesigned video player for Apple TV app – 9to5Mac

tvOS 15 includes a new look for the built-in video player interface on Apple TV. The new design features more readable titles and discoverable controls.

Apple has standardized large titles in apps on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and now tvOS 15 is showing this influence on the standard video player design.

TV show and movie titles appear in large type on the bottom left area of the screen when the progress bar is presented. Episode titles appear in smaller type just above the name of the series. A new info button also appears which is a visual cue for the content details page where you can restart an episode, browse more episodes, and see video descriptions.

tvOS 15 no longer includes a swipe down interface for managing video language, captions, and sound output settings.

A speech icon makes subtitle settings easier to find and control. A separate set of options for audio range and language appears in the middle between caption settings and the picture-in-picture prompt.





tvOS 15 also introduces support for Spatial Audio for the first time and SharePlay using FaceTime and supported video with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterrey. Pressing the TV button on the Siri Remote or Apple TV Remote activates Control Center where these controls can be found.





Learn how to install tvOS 15 beta on your Apple TV here. The final version will be available this fall.