TV tonight: Meghan Markle at mid-life – The Guardian

Meghan at 40: The Climb to Power

9.30pm, Channel 5

Hounded by the press and often portrayed as a “difficult” presence in the royal family, Meghan Markle has had a tough time of it since marrying Prince Harry in 2018. This documentary takes the occasion of her 40th birthday to trawl back through her life, including detailing her strained relationship with father. The commentators weigh up her and Harry’s decision to relocate to the US, as well as debating her legacy on the royal institution and her role as a mother. Ammar Kalia

RHS Flower Show Tatton Park

7pm, BBC Two

In the second dispatch from the RHS show, presenters Joe Swift and Rachel de Thame are feeling the flower power of this year’s Summer of Love theme, as Carol Klein discovers ‘plants with passion’ in the floral marquee. Plus the winner of the RHS Young Designer of The Year is revealed. Ellen E Jones

A Lake District Farm Shop

8pm, Channel 4

Tebay Services. Photograph: Channel 4

This week at the picturesque Tebay Service Station, the food and product buyers search for new produce to stock their shop with. There are Cumbrian cheesemongers and a family-run skincare business to contend with. While on the surrounding farm, the rams are released into the flock. AK

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

8.30pm, BBC One

McIntyre’s stomach-churning giant wheel is back for a second series of celebrity experts helping contestants answer questions for cash prizes, all while spinning around. This week, Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke, Radio 2’s Edith Bowman and rapper Lady Leshurr are on board. AK

Beck

9pm, BBC Four

This latest series of the generic but gripping Swedish crime drama concludes with Martin Beck further from the action than ever. In the light of his health concerns, young detectives are jostling for the chance to step into his shoes. However, the discovery of a jawbone in a forest sees an old case burst back into life. Phil Harrison

Casualty

9.35pm, BBC One

The focus is on Jacob and Tina’s relationship this week, after several suggestions that she might be dangerous as well as annoying. It’s been subtly played, but when a patient confides in Jacob, Tina gets nasty and the full extent of how much she’s been controlling him leaves some tough decisions to be made. Hannah Verdier

Film choice

Lady Bird. Photograph: Allstar/Iac Films

Lady Bird, 10.30pm, BBC One

Greta Gerwig’s feature debut as director (she also wrote it) is a poignant, big-hearted and hilarious rites-of-passage story starring the superb Saoirse Ronan as the titular Sacramento teen and Laurie Metcalf as her mother. Lady Bird captures the comical, heartbreaking essence of late adolescence perfectly. Paul Howlett

Live sport

Olympics 2020 9am, BBC One. Opening day’s coverage, including 100m breastroke heats and men’s road cycling.

Cricket: Trent Rockets v Southern Brave 1.55pm, BBC Two. Men’s The Hundred match.

Rugby Union: South Africa v British & Irish Lions 3.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event. First Test from Cape Town.