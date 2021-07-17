TV tonight: French and Saunders on their top female comics – The Guardian

French & Saunders: Funny Women

9pm, Gold

Revisiting the set of their groundbreaking sketch show, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders host this compilation special, picking out their favourite clips from formative female comics and exploring the impact they have had on their own work. There is discussion of the late Victoria Wood’s early standup and partnership with Julie Walters, as well as a look at Jo Brand’s misanthropic comedy, Ruby Wax’s self-effacing writing, and Miranda’s slapstick. Ammar Kalia

The Wall

7.35pm, BBC One

Danny Dyer’s big money gameshow continues, pitting pairs against the giant slot machine that is the Wall. Tonight, husband and wife team Olivia and Matt are looking to win cash to put towards a bigger house for them and their daughter. But a run of tricky questions might be their downfall. AK

A Lake District Farm Shop

8pm, Channel 4

Tebay Services. Photograph: Channel 4

Back to the picturesque M6 service station at Tebay for this week’s exploration of how the family-run business champions local producers. We meet ceramicist Mary, who has been stocking the shop with her products for the last 20 years, while butcher Dave is at a local primary school to make some sausages. AK

Casualty

8.20pm, BBC One

Patients this week include a man waiting for a transplant who has some big questions to consider, while a friend provides support. And in the ever-intriguing staff quarters, Tina demands a new sofa, David does what he thinks is best for his son Ollie and Fenisha needs to make a choice between two men. Hannah Verdier

It’s Clarkson on TV

9pm, ITV

Enjoyment of this TV review show is predicated almost entirely on viewers’ enjoyment of the persona of its presenter. Most of us probably know where we stand on Jeremy Clarkson by now; tonight, he’ll be casting judgement on Tony Robinson and welcoming a canine guest to the studio. Phil Harrison

Beck

9pm, BBC Four

Another combustible case for Stockholm’s top cop this week, with the shocking murder of a Nobel Prize candidate on Beck’s patch causing political ructions. It comes just as the hangdog sleuth is dealing with some personal issues, all of which conspires to put his already strained team under pressure to produce a swift result. Graeme Virtue

Film choice

Dunkirk. Photograph: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Dunkirk, 9pm, BBC One

Christopher Nolan takes the 1940 allied cross-Channel retreat and turns it into a teeth-clenchingly tense thriller. Three strands follow a young private (Fionn Whitehead) stuck on the French beach under attack, a Weymouth sailor (Mark Rylance) joining in the evacuation, and a Spitfire pilot (Tom Hardy) trying to protect them. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Football: Aspire v West Bromwich Albion PFC 10.30am, BT Sport 1. FA Disability Cup match.

Rugby League: St Helens v Castleford Tigers 2pm, BBC One. Challenge Cup final from Wembley Stadium.

World Matchplay Darts 8pm, Sky Sports Main Event. Day one coverage from Winter Gardens, Blackpool.