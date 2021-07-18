TV tonight: detective Baptiste is back – The Guardian

Baptiste

9pm, BBC One

The Missing spin-off Baptiste returns for a second season and leading man Tchéky Karyo is beardier and more belligerent than ever. Following the murder of Martha at the end of the last season, retired detective Julien Baptiste (Karyo) is looking for distractions in the form of a new case. Luckily, British Ambassador Emma Chambers (Killing Eve’s Fiona Shaw) seeks out his help when her husband and two sons go missing during a skiing holiday in the Hungary. He soon realises has a task on his hands navigating the Hungarian police. Ammar Kalia

Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life

7pm, National Geographic

The underwater explorer has a list of achievements as long as a giant eel, from uncovering the wreck of the Titanic to helping to prove the theory of plate tectonics. We hear more about what drives him and the tragedies and triumphs behind his life and discoveries. Hannah Verdier

A Very British Country House

8pm, Channel 4

Back to 2018, and to the green heart of Berkshire, for a two-part compilation of highlights from a doc that noseyed around luxury country hotel Cliveden House. Dramatic flashpoints include Instagram influencers who have brought their dog, and wedding guests ignoring the seating plan. Jack Seale

Professor T

9pm, ITV

Professor T. Photograph: BritBox

Ben Miller stars in this adaptation of the hit Belgian series of the same name, playing a lecturer at the University of Cambridge who is recruited by the police to solve crimes. In tonight’s opening episode, a former student contacts Professor Tempest (Miller) when a serial rapist begins attacking women again. AK

Mayans MC

10.30pm, BBC Two

EZ (JD Pardo) and his gang of borderland bikers continue their mission to restart their drug smuggling business following the police shutdown of illegal activity across the border. Their plan to take hold of a new shipment soon goes awry, though, and spells dire consequences with boss Bishop. AK

Fargo

12.05am, Channel 4

This latest season bows out, but not before squeezing in one more homage to that other great Coen Brothers film, 1990’s Millers Crossing. There’s also a ‘roll-call of the dead’ sequence, that rivals the opening episode’s ‘book report’ for visual flair. But will anyone eventually make it out of violent Kansas City alive? Ellen E Jones

Film choice

Come Away. Photograph: Landmark Media/Alamy Stock Photo

Come Away, 10.35am, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere

Brenda Chapman’s ambitious attempt to use JM Barrie and Lewis Carroll’s tales to address grief and growing up. Peter (Jordan A Nash) and Alice (Keira Chansa) find different ways of coping after their elder brother dies, to the concern of their parents (David Oyelowo and Angelina Jolie). Simon Wardell

Live sport

Cricket: England v Pakistan 1.50pm, BBC One. Second T20 in the three-match series from Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

F1: British Grand Prix 2.55pm, Sky Sports F1. 10th round of the season at Silverstone

T20 Blast Cricket 7pm, Sky Sports Main Event. Yet to be announced group stage match.