tv-host,-idia-aisien-gets-range-rover-from-her-siblings-as-birthday-gift

Popular Nigerian model and TV host, Idia Aisien, got a Range Rover from her siblings as a birthday gift recently.

The screen diva, who’s a TV host turned Nollywood actress took to Instagram on Monday to flaunt the new whip while thanking her family for the surprise birthday gift, which happens to be her dream car.

She wrote,

I was in Dubai with my brothers for new year’s when I saw a 2021 autobiography Range Rover mounted on display in the airport. I said out loud “God, this is my dream car!” But my brother responded “who’s gonna buy you that?

Now, if you know me, I’m a BIG dreamer but also naturally content; plus my siblings have tried for me already…so I quickly respected myself. Fast forward to my birthday this July (probably being my best month so far this year), and my siblings kept asking when I was coming back from my birthday trip. I had no idea what they were planning.

In summary, I’ve seen God in ways that I can’t explain to anyone…I went to visit my brother when I got into Lagos to find my exact dream car waiting for me. Thank you to the best family I could ever ask for!!!Thank you guys for being my support system and always lifting my spirits when I’m feeling down. Thank you so much!! I’m still in awe and I wasn’t going to post this, but I can’t let anyone tell my story for me!!