tv-host-frank-edoho-knocks-a-troll-who-called-him-a-failed-comedian

Media personality Frank Edoho has carpeted a Twitter troll who called him a failed comedian.

The troll reacting to a comment of Frank Edoho on a throwback video which showed his comedy performance at AY Live.

Frank Edoho replying to the comment of the troll didn’t take it lightly on him insulting him back saying his parents shouldn’t have had him.

The drama started when a social media user uploaded a throwback video of Frank performing at the show, which made him react, but the troll replied him saying, “safe to say he failed as a comedian?”

Frank Edoho, who has built a reputation for savage replies on the micro-blogging wesite, wrote; “Lol. I abandoned Comedy and chose Broadcasting hence, here I am. Just like your folks abandoned fellatio and opted for you, hence, their regret”.

See their exchange below;

In unrelated news Reality TV star and actress, Ifu Ennada has faced heavy backlash after posting raunchy photos of herself ahead of her birthday. (Read here ICYMI)