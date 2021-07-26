tusker-set-to-raid-gor-mahia,-afc-leopards-for-momanyi,-rupia

The Brewers are expected to sign largely experienced players as they strengthen for continental duties next season

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Tusker FC are hopeful of signing Gor Mahia’s Charles Momanyi and Elvis Rupia of AFC Leopards, Goal understands.

Momanyi’s contract with Gor Mahia is expected to end when the current season concludes and he has attracted interest from the Brewers, who are hopeful of signing the former Kakamega Homeboyz centre-back.

When coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto left Gor Mahia, he inadvertently revealed that Momanyi was set to leave the club and his destination could be Ruaraka.

Rupia, who has scored 14 goals for AFC Leopards in the Premier League, has been a subject of transfer speculation as his contract with Ingwe is thought to expire at the end of the month.

Hopeful Tusker

“Tusker are hopeful Momanyi and Rupia are going to sign for them,” a source close to the club told Goal.

“Tusker has made their intentions of beginning talks with them known and since Momanyi’s contract with Gor Mahia is over, the club wants to conclude talks with him before setting focus on Rupia.

“A strengthened squad is the priority of everyone at the club and the fact that we will have so much on our roaster next season demands that we bring on board experienced players.”

Momanyi prominently featured for Gor Mahia in the Caf Champions League and in the Confederation Cup since he joined the club in December 2017.

Rupia, on the other hand, is an experienced campaigner domestically having played for Nzoia Sugar, Power Dynamos of Zambia, Wazito FC, and now AFC Leopards.

Recently, former AFC Leopards organising secretary Timothy Lilumbi urged coach Robert Matano to sign experienced stars in order to compete well in the Champions League next season.

“Matano will have to get experienced players because Caf competitions are entirely different competitions,” Lilumbi said.

“There is a different way of approaching these matches and they have to get some experience because the matches will be different from what they have been getting from the likes of Kariobangi Sharks and AFC Leopards.

“One must have the mental strength and I have experienced this because I have been there and seen so many things when I was at AFC Leopards.”

The Ruaraka club has not yet confirmed a new signings so far.