Turner Prize returns to Tate Liverpool after 15 years – BBC News

The event will be held at the Tate Liverpool gallery in autumn 2022

Liverpool is to host the Turner Art Prize for the first time in 15 years.

The renowned event will be held at the Tate Liverpool gallery together with an exhibition exploring connections with Britain’s rural landscapes in 2022.

In 2007, the venue became the first place outside London to present the prize, before it went to other cities including Newcastle, Hull and Margate.

Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson said the event would “shine a global spotlight” on the city.

Tate Britain, which has organised the prize since 1984, awards a British artist for an outstanding exhibition or other presentation of their work.

The 2021 Turner Prize nominees are made up of five collectives who have helped to “inspire social change through art”.

The 2021 prize nominees were made up of five art collectives

High profile winners have previously included Anish Kapoor, Grayson Perry, Damien Hirst and Steve McQueen.

Since Liverpool’s first ceremony in 2007, every other a year a venue outside Tate Britain presents the prize.

Tate Liverpool director Helen Legg said the award had a “transformational impact on the way people understand contemporary art”.

She added it was “wonderful” the award would be held in the gallery.

‘Bumper year’

Ms Anderson said: “This is a city renowned for its rich, cultural scene, and it is heart-breaking that the sector has not been able to shine as brightly as it deserves over the past 18 months.”

“This summer we are seeing some wonderful cultural work take place, but 2022 is certainly going to be a bumper year in the city for major events and arts.

“The return of the Turner Prize is brilliant news for Liverpool and it feels like a real taste of things to come.”

An independent jury will announce a shortlist of artists in May 2022 ahead of the final awards ceremony in December.

Meanwhile the Radical Landscapes exhibition at the Tate will open in October.

