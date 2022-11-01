Türkiye detains eight suspected IS terrorists in Black Sea province

Tuesday, November 1, 2022

A photo of terrorists used to illustrate the story

Türkiye has detained eight Islamic State (IS) suspects in police raids in the Black Sea province of Samsun, local media reported.

Samsun police detained one Syrian and seven Iraqi nationals in the district of Ilkadim and seized digital materials belonging to them.

The Turkish government designated the IS a terrorist organisation in 2013 and accused the group of launching a spate of deadly attacks in the country since 2015.

Türkiye’s southern border with Syria has been a major crossing point for Syrians and foreign fighters since the outbreak of the Syrian war in 2011.

Türkiye launched its first cross-border operation into northern Syria, named Operation Euphrates Shield, in 2016 to eliminate the IS militants around Jarablus and Azaz areas.

(Xinhua/Bioreports)

