Home WORLD NEWS Turkey, Israel to restore full diplomatic relations
WORLD NEWS

Turkey, Israel to restore full diplomatic relations

by News
1 views
turkey,-israel-to-restore-full-diplomatic-relations

Move comes after gradual efforts to restore ties, including a visit by the Israeli president to Turkey in March.

Published On 17 Aug 2022

Turkey and Israel have agreed to restore full diplomatic relations and will return ambassadors to each other’s countries following a gradual improvement in relations, the two countries have said.

“Upgrading relations will contribute to deepening ties between the two peoples, expanding economic, trade, and cultural ties, and strengthening regional stability,” a statement from the office of the Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Wednesday, after a conversation between Lapid and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“[The] appointment of ambassadors was one of the steps for the normalisation of ties,” said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at a news conference in Ankara. “Such a positive step came from Israel as a result of these efforts, and as Turkey, we also decided to appoint an ambassador to Israel, to Tel Aviv.”

Cavusoglu added that the move did not mean that Turkey would be abandoning the Palestinian cause.

The two countries expelled ambassadors in 2018 over the killing of 60 Palestinians by Israeli forces during protests on the Gaza border against the opening of the United States Embassy in Jerusalem.

A visit to Turkey by Israeli President Isaac Herzog in March, followed by visits by both foreign ministers, helped warm relations after more than 10 years of tensions.

The move, which comes as Israel has sought to improve ties with regional powers, was agreed upon two years after the so-called Abraham Accords which saw relations normalised between Israel, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Wildfires across Algeria kill at least 26 people

Tens of thousands of UK workers strike as...

Austria looking to cut energy bills in old...

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest...

Myanmar to import Russian oil amid supply concerns,...

Suspected Chinese hackers spied on gov’ts, NGOs, media:...

The real role of pro-Russian Chechens in Ukraine

Infographic: How journalist Shireen Abu Akleh has been...

US arms companies under pressure from Mexico lawsuit

China to send troops to Russia for joint...

Leave a Reply