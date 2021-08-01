Home Business Tunisian president says in contact with ‘friendly countries’ to cut deficit – Reuters
Tunisian president says in contact with 'friendly countries' to cut deficit – Reuters

A general view shows the commercial port of Rades in Tunis, Tunisia, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui

TUNIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) – Tunisia’s President Kais Saied said in a video published by his office on Sunday that there were contacts with “friendly countries” to cut the country’s financial deficit, without giving details.

Tunisia’s fiscal deficit and public debt both grew sharply last year as a result of the pandemic and the government has been in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a loan deal.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

