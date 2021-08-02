Home NEWS Tunisian gold medalist receives hero’s welcome for stunning win
Tunisian gold medalist receives hero’s welcome for stunning win

Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia reacts after winning the men's 400-meter freestyle final of the Tokyo Olympics on July 25, 2021, at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. (Kyodo)(SELECTION) ==Kyodo (Photo by Kyodo News via Getty Images)

Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia reacts after winning the men's 400-meter freestyle final of the Tokyo Olympics on July 25, 2021, at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Tunisia gave a hero’s welcome to swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui, who stunned the world by winning gold in the men’s 400 meter freestyle. Many Tunisians say his win is a bright spot as the country undergoes a coronavirus surge and political turmoil. CNN’s Michael Holmes reports.

2020 Tokyo Olympics (15 Videos)

Tunisia gave a hero’s welcome to swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui, who stunned the world by winning gold in the men’s 400 meter freestyle. Many Tunisians say his win is a bright spot as the country undergoes a coronavirus surge and political turmoil. CNN’s Michael Holmes reports.

