tunisian-gold-medalist-receives-hero’s-welcome-for-stunning-win

See hero’s welcome Tunisian medalist receives for stunning Olympic win
Tunisia gave a hero’s welcome to swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui, who stunned the world by winning gold in the men’s 400 meter freestyle. Many Tunisians say his win is a bright spot as the country undergoes a coronavirus surge and political turmoil. CNN’s Michael Holmes reports.
Source: CNN
2020 Tokyo Olympics (15 Videos)
