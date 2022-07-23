tunisia:-the-referendum-and-the-ramifications-for-the-media

Tunisians have been among the freest to voice dissent in the Arab world but a constitutional change threatens that freedom. Plus, LGBTQphobia in Ghana’s media.

As Tunisia prepares to vote on a controversial new constitution, President Kais Saied’s continuing power grab risks reversing the country’s hard-won media freedoms.

Contributors:



Thameur Mekki – Editor-in-chief, Nawaat



Monia Ben Hamadi – Media consultant



Monica Marks – Professor of Middle East politics, NYU Abu Dhabi

On our radar:

In Iran, three acclaimed film directors are arrested for statements made on social media in support of anti-government protests. Meenakshi Ravi reports on why Iran is going after outspoken artists.

Ghana’s LGBTQ-phobia & the media:

Ghana’s media cheers on proposed anti-LGBTQ+ laws, even while they threaten freedom of the press.

Contributors:



Sam Nartey George – Member of parliament



Ebenezer Peegah – Founder, Rightify Ghana



Kapya Kaoma – Anglican priest