tunisia:-the-referendum-and-the-ramifications-for-the-media

Tunisians have been among the freest to voice dissent in the Arab world but a constitutional change threatens that freedom. Plus, LGBTQphobia in Ghana’s media.
As Tunisia prepares to vote on a controversial new constitution, President Kais Saied’s continuing power grab risks reversing the country’s hard-won media freedoms.
Contributors:
Thameur Mekki – Editor-in-chief, Nawaat
Monia Ben Hamadi – Media consultant
Monica Marks – Professor of Middle East politics, NYU Abu Dhabi
On our radar:
In Iran, three acclaimed film directors are arrested for statements made on social media in support of anti-government protests. Meenakshi Ravi reports on why Iran is going after outspoken artists.
Ghana’s LGBTQ-phobia & the media:
Ghana’s media cheers on proposed anti-LGBTQ+ laws, even while they threaten freedom of the press.
Contributors:
Sam Nartey George – Member of parliament
Ebenezer Peegah – Founder, Rightify Ghana
Kapya Kaoma – Anglican priest
Published On 23 Jul 2022