Home WORLD NEWS Tunisia: The referendum and the ramifications for the media
WORLD NEWS

Tunisia: The referendum and the ramifications for the media

by News
0 views
tunisia:-the-referendum-and-the-ramifications-for-the-media
From: The Listening Post

Tunisians have been among the freest to voice dissent in the Arab world but a constitutional change threatens that freedom. Plus, LGBTQphobia in Ghana’s media.

As Tunisia prepares to vote on a controversial new constitution, President Kais Saied’s continuing power grab risks reversing the country’s hard-won media freedoms.

Contributors:


Thameur Mekki – Editor-in-chief, Nawaat


Monia Ben Hamadi – Media consultant


Monica Marks – Professor of Middle East politics, NYU Abu Dhabi

On our radar:

In Iran, three acclaimed film directors are arrested for statements made on social media in support of anti-government protests. Meenakshi Ravi reports on why Iran is going after outspoken artists.

Ghana’s LGBTQ-phobia & the media:

Ghana’s media cheers on proposed anti-LGBTQ+ laws, even while they threaten freedom of the press.

Contributors:


Sam Nartey George – Member of parliament


Ebenezer Peegah – Founder, Rightify Ghana


Kapya Kaoma – Anglican priest

Published On 23 Jul 2022

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Rights groups urge Sri Lanka not to use...

Cuba: A deserted revolution?

Flash floods kill at least 21 people in...

Gaddafi’s widow appeals Malta court ruling to send...

Draghi’s fall is a win for Putin –...

Thailand PM Prayuth survives fourth confidence vote

Sena vs Sena: Election Commission asks Uddhav, Shinde...

Cross-voters may change party, Gujarat Congress says after...

Jamiat factions’ nod to merger, but no deadline

EC hands over Murmu victory certificate

Leave a Reply