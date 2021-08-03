tunde-ednut-marks-reaching-1m-instagram-followers-by-gifting-young-boy-n1million,-leaves-him-feeling-emotional

Blogger Tunde Ednut managed to hit one million followers on Instagram just in a matter of four weeks

To celebrate the feat, the blogger announced that he would be gifting the sum of 1 million to a lucky fan

A young skitmaker, Special Nedu, emerged as the lucky winner during a live selection show on Ednut’s Instagram page

Celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut is feeling more than excited at the moment after managing to grow his new Instagram page to one million followers.

Recall that the entertainer had lost his King Tunde Ednut page and opened a new one after failed attempts to retrieve his lost account.

Tunde Ednut gifts young boy N1 million after hitting 1m IG fans.

Photo: @mufasatundeednut/@specialnedu

Source: Instagram

In a matter of four weeks, the blogger managed to hit 1m followers and announced that he would be rewarding a lucky fan with the sum of a million naira to celebrate the feat.

See his post announcing the new follower count below:

Young skitmaker Special Nedu wins 1m

During a live winner selection process on Instagram, Tunde Ednut picked a piece of paper containing the name of a young skitmaker, Special Nedu. The young boy had been selected among some other active fans but he was the lucky winner.

Congratulating the young man, Tunde wrote:

“He won the N1,000,000. You guys saw it LIVE. No cheating… Congratulations young man on your N1,000,000. We love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @specialnedu Thanks for entertaining us back to back. This is to mark my 1Million Followers in 4 weeks…lol… you too much. You are a star. Keep it up Lil bro!”

See his post below:

Special Nedu thanks Tunde in emotional video

Following the announcement, the little man and some other family members recorded a touching video in which they extended their appreciation and gratitude to Tunde.

Watch the clip below:

