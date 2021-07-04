tulare-foster-parent-arrested-for-child-molestation,-police-say

-
-
BGR
Netflix’s shocking new true crime show has everyone buzzing – and the alleged murderer is still free
“A woman’s body has been found in a remote area in County Cork.” So begins the trailer for a newly released Netflix limited series, the true-crime production Sophie: A Murder in West Cork about a “brutal crime that’s shocked the public.” It happened back in the 1990s, and it was the first murder in living … The post Netflix’s shocking new true crime show has everyone buzzing – and the alleged murderer is still free appeared first on BGR.
-
-
The Telegraph
Sir Keir Starmer has earned a reprieve – but for how long?
The storm clouds that had gathered over Sir Keir Starmer have lifted, for now, with Labour’s narrow victory in Batley and Spen, but the danger of being ousted before the next general election remains. Many Labour MPs believe the moment of maximum danger for Sir Keir will come next year, when rivals will make their move if he has failed to make significant headway against the Tories. Kim Leadbeater may have achieved a Labour hold in Batley, but the fact remains that a seat with a near-9,000 Labou
-
Associated Press
Philippine C-130 military plane crashes; 40 rescued
A Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province Sunday after missing the runway and at least 40 people on board were rescued from the burning wreckage, the military chief said. Chief of Staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana did not immediately say how many people were on board the aircraft and if there were casualties after it crashed on landing shortly before noon in Bangkal village in the mountainous town of Patikul in Sulu province. The plane was transporting troops from southern Cagayan de Oro city, Sobejana said.
-
The Daily Beast
Trump Visits Florida to Whine About Arrests of Jan. 6 Rioters Amid Surfside Recovery Efforts
Joe Raedle/GettyDonald Trump held a rally Saturday night in Sarasota, Florida, where he revived his long-running list of grievances about Joe Biden’s “atrocious” administration and appeared to voice support for Jan. 6 Capitol rioters.“The radical Left, thanks to a rigged and dishonest election, now controls the U.S. government,” he complained, continuing to propagate the lie that he won the 2020 presidential election. He also called New York prosecutors “fascist and authoritarian” for charging h