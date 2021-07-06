tulare-county-correctional-deputy-arrested

-
Associated Press
The NBA Finals: 10 things to know about Bucks vs. Suns
Make way for something new in the NBA Finals. Milwaukee hasn’t been to the NBA Finals since 1974 and Phoenix hasn’t been to the NBA Finals since 1993, two stats that have been repeated so often over the last few days that the Bucks and Suns probably wouldn’t mind if they don’t hear them again for the next few decades. — It’s the first time since 1983 that nobody in the NBA Finals has been, or will be, a teammate of Shaquille O’Neal.
Associated Press
Indian activist Stan Swamy, jailed under terror law, dies
Father Stan Swamy, a jailed Jesuit priest and longtime Indian tribal rights activist, died Monday in the western Indian city of Mumbai. The court was hearing a plea for bail on medical grounds after Swamy had been denied bail in March. In October, Swamy was arrested in the eastern state of Jharkhand after being charged under India’s harsh anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Associated Press
Mexico arrests former top police official for torture
Mexico said Monday it has arrested a former leading police official on charges of torture from nearly a decade ago. Former Federal Police commander Luis Cardenas Palomino was considered the right-hand man of former security secretary Genaro García Luna. García Luna is now being held on drug trafficking charges in the United States.
Reuters
Pentagon undoes Trump’s $10 billion JEDI deal for Microsoft, reviving Amazon bid
The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, pulling the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp and announcing a new contract that pits the big software firm against rival Amazon.com. The Pentagon initially said Amazon and Microsoft are the only companies that can meet the department’s requirements but noted later in a press conference that they are reaching out to other cloud providers in the next three months if they also meet the government’s standards. Other top cloud companies include Oracle Corp, Alphabet Inc’s Google and IBM Corp.
Associated Press
Al Sharpton to eulogize Arkansas teen fatally shot by deputy
The Rev. Al Sharpton and an attorney for George Floyd’s family are speaking at the memorial Tuesday for a white Arkansas teenager shot dead by a deputy, a case that civil rights activists say highlights the need for interracial support to address police shootings. Seventeen-year-old Hunter Brittain was shot and killed by a Lonoke County sheriff’s deputy, Sgt. Michael Davis, during a traffic stop June 23 near Cabot, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock. Brittain’s memorial at Beebe High School in Beebe will also feature remarks by Ben Crump who — along with another Floyd family attorney, Devon Jacob — is representing Brittain’s family.
Reuters
Peru’s indigenous hope for a voice, at last, under new president
Maxima Ccalla, 60, an indigenous Quechua woman, has spent her life tilling the harsh soil in Peru’s Andean highlands, resigned to a fate far removed from the vast riches buried deep beneath her feet in seams of copper, zinc and gold. The Andean communities in Ccalla’s home region of Puno and beyond have long clashed with the mining companies that dig mineral wealth out from the ground. In recent interviews, many said they felt discriminated against and marginalized, and accused mining companies of polluting their water and soil.
Associated Press Videos
In Myanmar, health workers ‘made criminals’
Since a military takeover, health workers in Myanmar have been arrested, beaten and even killed in a crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations. One doctor in hiding says the ruling body has made him and his colleagues “criminals overnight.” (July 6)
Reuters
G20 to back global corporate tax deal, says French finance minister
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday his G20 counterparts are poised to give political endorsement of a proposed overhaul of how multinational companies are taxed during a meeting this week. Last week, 130 countries backed the biggest changes to cross-border corporate tax in more than a generation with new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%. The package goes next to G20 finance ministers to give political endorsement at a meeting on Friday and Saturday in Venice.
Reuters
Lebanon is ‘days away’ from social explosion, PM Diab warns
BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon is a few days away from a social explosion, caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab warned on Tuesday, calling on the international community to save a country in deep economic crisis. The World Bank has called Lebanon’s crisis one of the worst depressions of modern history. Anger over fuel shortages has spilled into fights at petrol stations and the prime minister appeared to be warning of the prospect of more unrest.
Reuters
Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
* The number of cases in Poland is likely to accelerate in autumn, the Polish health minister said, as authorities urge people to get vaccinated before a potential fourth wave of infections. * Struggling to contain an outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant, Fiji reported a record 636 COVID-19 infections and six deaths, with the mortuary at Pacific island’s main hospital already filled to capacity. * India’s deaths relative to infections hit a record high in June after cases peaked in early May, an analysis of government data shows, amid pressure on authorities to accurately report deaths from a second wave of the virus.
Associated Press
US hosts high-level Saudi visit after Khashoggi killing
Top Biden administration officials on Tuesday hosted a brother to Saudi Arabia’s powerful crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, in the highest-level such visit known since the U.S. made public intelligence findings linking the crown prince to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Biden administration did not publicly disclose the visit by Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister, in advance. President Joe Biden had pledged to make a “pariah” of the kingdom’s crown prince during his presidential campaign over Khashoggi’s killing and other abuses, but his administration has instead emphasized U.S. strategic interests with Saudi Arabia.