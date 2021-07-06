tulare-county-correctional-deputy-arrested

Associated Press

The NBA Finals: 10 things to know about Bucks vs. Suns

Make way for something new in the NBA Finals. Milwaukee hasn’t been to the NBA Finals since 1974 and Phoenix hasn’t been to the NBA Finals since 1993, two stats that have been repeated so often over the last few days that the Bucks and Suns probably wouldn’t mind if they don’t hear them again for the next few decades. — It’s the first time since 1983 that nobody in the NBA Finals has been, or will be, a teammate of Shaquille O’Neal.