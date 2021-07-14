Home News Africa Tuface Idibia Vows To Look After Sound Sultan’s Family
Tuface Idibia Vows To Look After Sound Sultan’s Family

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Popular music star, 2Face Idibia has reacted to the death of his colleague and close friend, Sound Sultan, who died after a battle with Angioimmunoblastic t-cell lymphoma on Sunday, July 11 2021.

2face expressed his sadness over the death of Sound Sultan who he described as his friend and brother.

He promised to ensure that the family of the late singer will be ”safe and good”.

The African Queen cronner posted on his official Instagram page @official2baba, “Couldn’t bring myself to do this but what can we do. Rest well.

“Till we meet again my dear friend and brother.

“Still so unreal.

“Will never stop celebrating u.

“I promise u your fam will be safe and good.

“Grateful for u and the blessings that u represented in my life.”

