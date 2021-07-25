Home ENTERTAINMENT Tuface, Blackface, and Faze reunite to perform at late friend, Sound Sultan’s Night of Tribute (WATCH)
Tuface, Blackface, and Faze reunite to perform at late friend, Sound Sultan’s Night of Tribute (WATCH)

Defunct Plantashun Boiz group which includes Nigerian music veterans, 2face, Blackface and Faze, put aside their differences and reunited in honour their late mutual friend, Sound Sultan.

A Night of Tribute was organized in Lagos for the late Sound Sultan and friends, celebrities, and fans were all in attendance to honor the late singer.

In course of the event which was held on Saturday, July 24, Tuface, BlackFace, and Faze performed together on stage — they as well, performed some of their old songs released when they were still a group.

At some point during the night, all three men embraced each other on stage, putting over a decade of animosity aside.

Watch the video below,

