Thomas Tuchel wants more signings before the end of the transfer window, but the Chelsea boss has said he will still be happy if no more players arrive.

Chelsea could be set to be one of the busier of the biggest Premier League clubs this week, with Tuchel’s side in the market for several players.

Wesley Fofana’s move from Leicester City is due to go through once the defender completes a medical, while the Blues are also interested in Everton winger Anthony Gordon and Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Wilfried Zaha has also been mooted as a target.

There could be several outgoings as well, with Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah drawing reported interest. Callum Hudson-Odoi, meanwhile, is set to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan.

Among others, Chelsea have brought in Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, but Emerson, Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku, Malang Sarr and Levi Colwill are among those to have left, either permanently or on loan.

“Right now I think we could need more players in some positions,” Tuchel said in a press conference ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Southampton.

“But it’s very close to the end of the transfer window and when September 1 comes I will be a very happy coach whatever happens, and try to find solutions, not think what could have happened or what could be.

“Everything that matters is the moment, finding a way to win, stepping up individually, stepping up from my side and this is what we will do no matter if players come in or not.”

Asked if he had to treat players whose futures are still uncertain differently, Tuchel replied: “It’s maybe human, if there is a transfer window and the players are not only with us at Cobham. Once they leave the building they will have their phones on, get calls, maybe think about their future – there is a World Cup coming, which everybody talks about and everybody thinks about.

“At the moment I accept that it is like this and from September there are no more excuses and distractions, so I am very happy when the transfer window is over, because then the commitment has to be here 1srcsrc per cent and we will not accept 99.

“But the reality is that sometimes in the last days of the window you have to accept it, no matter what you wish for, it’s the reality.”

One player who has swiftly settled into life at Stamford Bridge is Koulibaly. The former Napoli defender was sent off in a 3-src defeat to Leeds United on August 21, but had looked impressive in Chelsea’s opening two matches.

“He’s a fantastic player, a fantastic personality,” Tuchel said of Koulibaly, who will be back in the fold against Southampton.

“I am so happy with what I see, not only that we managed to convince him to come to the club but also how he plays, how he trains, I see a lot of quality and I think when we play Southampton he will be on the pitch. He’s a massive player for us.”