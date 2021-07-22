TSM parts ways with PUBG Mobile roster – Dot Esports

TSM has “mutually” parted ways with its PUBG Mobile roster in India, the organization announced in an Instagram post today.

The roster featured Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare, Suraj “Neyoo” Majumdar, Jonathan Amaral, Abhishek “ZGOD” Choudhary, and Vivek “ClutchGod” Horo. In its announcement, TSM said that the team has “decided to pursue a new challenge.”

“We truly believe in the future of esports in India and we are here to stay,” TSM said. “The support since we’ve arrived has been incredible and we’re excited for our future.” The North American organization recently signed a Free Fire roster in the country and could be signing another PUBG Mobile team.

TSM entered India in March 2020 by signing a PUBG Mobile roster in partnership with local esports organization Entity Gaming. It’s unclear what today’s announcement means for this partnership with Entity. Dot Esports has reached out to Entity and TSM for a comment in this regard.

TSM Entity’s roster was one of the best in the region. It placed second in the Spring Split of the South Asian Pro League in 2020 and also won the India Series. The PUBG Mobile team had been inactive, however, since the game was banned in the country on Sept. 2, 2020.

Krafton has now brought the game back under a new name, Battlegrounds Mobile India. It also recently announced a $134,000 tournament called the India Series 2021. This will feature open qualifiers leading up to the grand finals, which will take place from Oct. 7 to 10.