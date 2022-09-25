‘Trust Us, We Gonna Win The World Cup’

The head coach of Ghana’s senior national soccer team, Black Stars, Coach Otto Addo has urged Ghanaians to keep trusting the team.According to him, the team will do its bit to bring the World Cup trophy to Ghana at the end of the 2022 World Cup scheduled to take place in Qatar in November.

He made this known in a recent post on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter and it came at a time when the Black Stars lost their friendly match against Brazil played in France on Friday, September 23, 2022.

The post that he made reads;

“Keep your calm my fellow Ghanaians, this is just a friendly match. Our main target is the World Cup, trust the boys and we gona bring the TROPHY 🏆 home.”

Some reactions the post got are;

@acca_ish – This is what our former coach said during the Afcon and we sacked him and we employed you. That Japan 4:0 Ghana didn’t teach you a lesson and you selected the same players to play the Almighty Brazil??? Nahhhh, you’ll go back to wherever you came from. You’ll be sacked.

@dhela_extra – You urself, did u like that first eleven u did. Friendly and so what. Why do u keep using Jordan and Baba. Ahh

@FAhiaga – Bench the Ayew brothers in your subsequent matches make we see something…❤️🇬🇭🙏🏾

