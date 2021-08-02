Home NEWS Trump’s former Chief of Staff: Trump meeting with his ‘cabinet’ (despite not having one)
Trump’s former Chief of Staff: Trump meeting with his ‘cabinet’ (despite not having one)

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Newsmax that the former president has been holding meetings with his “cabinet” despite not being president. bioreports reporter and CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman has the details.

