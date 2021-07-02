trump’s-children-will-not-remain-loyal-to-him-like-allen-weisselberg-has,-his-niece-mary-says

Donald Trump’s children and their partners, from left: Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump, Michael Boulos, and Tiffany Trump. Getty

Trump’s children Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr. would be likely to flip on him, his niece Mary said.

She said she believes her cousins would not show the same loyalty to Trump as Allen Weisselberg had.

“They’re not going to risk anything for him, just as he wouldn’t risk anything for them,” she said.

Donald Trump’s children would likely flip on their father if they faced criminal charges, Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, suggested.

She told MSNBC on Thursday that Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Trump Jr. would be unlikely to show the same sort of loyalty to their father during a criminal case as Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, had.

Weisselberg and the Trump Organization on Thursday were charged with several crimes stemming from an investigation into Trump’s financial arrangements. Weisselberg had refused to cooperate with investigators.

A 25-page indictment suggested that other Trump Organization executives had benefited from the scheme investigators described, raising the prospect that Trump’s children could be next to face charges.

Mary Trump told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that she thought Trump’s three eldest children “should be quite anxious right now.”

She said that while her uncle would “expect the same kind and level of loyalty from them as he expects from Allen,” it would likely not be forthcoming.

She said she thought he “would be surprised to learn that I don’t believe my cousins would exercise that kind of loyalty towards him, because his relationship with them and their relationship with him is entirely transactional and conditional.”

“They’re not going to risk anything for him, just as he wouldn’t risk anything for them,” she added.

In June, she told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that she believed Trump would never sacrifice himself for his children if he were to face legal peril.

“What would it mean to Donald Trump if they came after his kids?” Cuomo asked her, adding: “Would that change his disposition, you think? Would he take one for his kids?”

“No, he wouldn’t,” she replied.

Weisselberg and the Trump Organization pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James, Insider’s Sonam Sheth and Jacob Shamsian reported.

