Trump was seen as someone who couldn’t properly spell ‘Middle East,’ according to the former president’s advisor and billionaire friend

Tom Barrack, a billionaire financier, took the stand on Monday during his own criminal trial.

He’s being charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the UAE.

Barrack testified that his clients mocked Trump’s spelling skills, according to The Times of Israel.

Former President Donald Trump’s former advisor and billionaire friend revealed that some of his clients at his private equity real estate firm mocked the former president’s intelligence.

In a risky move, Tom Barrack, founder of Colony Capital, took the stand on Monday for his own criminal trial. The billionaire is being charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.

During his testimony, Barrack disclosed that his relationship with Trump attracted the ire and scrutiny of his firm’s clients, recalling that it was “disastrous” for his business.

It also appears that Barrack’s clients thought little of Trump’s spelling abilities.

The former president was seen as someone who “could not spell ‘Middle East,’ Barrack testified, according to The Times of Israel. “It was a nightmare.”

On top of allegations that he used his connection to Trump to push favorable policies for the Emiratis, Barrack is being charged with obstruction of justice and lying to the FBI.

The financier was charged in July 2021 and pleaded not guilty. Barrack’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Barrack first became friends with Trump in the 1980s. It’s unclear if the two are still friends, but they have spoken at least once since Barrack’s trial began in September, a source told CBS News.

