trump-to-meet-with-mccarthy-as-house-awaits-gop-leader’s-picks-for-jan-6-commission-–.

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) speaks as he joined by House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (L) in the Rose Garden of the White House on January 4, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Former President Donald Trump will meet with Rep. Kevin McCarthy on Thursday as the House minority leader weighs whether to appoint Republicans to the select congressional committee charged with investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump announced the meeting, which will take place at his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in a two-sentence statement that did not indicate what would be on the agenda.

“Much to discuss!” Trump wrote.

McCarthy has said that he hasn’t yet decided whether he will make any appointments to the panel authorized last month by the House of Representatives that will probe the attack on Congress by supporters of the former president.

Under the rules creating the commission, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., can name eight members and McCarthy is entitled to name five. Pelosi last week disclosed her picks, which included GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, one of the two Republicans who voted to approve the panel in the first place.

McCarthy on Tuesday criticized Pelosi’s selections, which included two of the key lawmakers behind Trump’s two impeachments in the House, Reps. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

“Putting Adam Schiff and Raskin on it looks more like an impeachment committee than one that wants to get to the bottom of the questions that are still out there,” McCarthy told Fox News.

McCarthy added that “I haven’t made a decision yet, even to appoint.”

“I’m discussing it with my members. I have a real concern, the scope of what we’re looking at,” McCarthy said.

A spokesperson for McCarthy did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.