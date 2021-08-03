Home WORLD NEWS Trump to fight release of tax returns to Congress
Trump to fight release of tax returns to Congress

An attorney for former President Trump told the Wall Street Journal Monday he intends to fight a Department of Justice order to release his tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee.

Driving the news: The DOJ said in a memo to the Treasury Department last Friday that the committee had a “legitimate legislative purpose” to access the returns. A judge has asked the parties to provide a time frame for written arguments by Wednesday, the WSJ notes.

  • Trump has been fighting the release of his tax returns to the panel for over two years.

What they’re saying: “There is no evidence of any wrongdoing here and I object to the release of the returns not only on behalf of my client but on behalf of all future holders of the office of the president of the United States,” said Ronald Fischetti, a lawyer for Trump to the WSJ.

  • The DOJ did not immediately respond to Axios’ request for comment.

