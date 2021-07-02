trump-spent-hours-watching-charges-against-his-company-and-cfo-unfold,-complaining-about-the-prosecutors,-report-says

Donald Trump. Getty

Trump watched hours of coverage as the Trump Organization and were CFO charged with tax crimes.

The Washington Post reported that Trump was mad about the visuals of the CFO in handcuffs.

He also complained about the prosecutors, the report said.

Former President Donald Trump spent hours watching coverage of the Trump Organization and its CFO being charged with tax crimes, The Washington Post reported.

A close Trump advisor told the Post that he spent much of Thursday watching the events, and complained about how it looked.

He was angry about the visuals of Allen Weisselberg, the CFO, in handcuffs, and he called the prosecution “chicken s—-” , that person said.

Weisselberg and the Trump Organization were charged with a 15-year alleged tax scheme on Thursday.

As Insider’s Sonam Sheth and Jacob Shamsian reported, Manhattan prosecutors charged them with 15 felony counts, including scheme to defraud, conspiracy, and grand larceny.

Weisselberg pleaded not guilty in court.

