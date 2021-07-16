trump-showerhead-rule-to-increase-water-flow-dropped-by-biden-administration

The Biden administration is reversing a rule approved during the Trump-era after the former president complained that some showerheads don’t adequately rinse his hair, which “has to be perfect,” AP reports.

The big picture: The Energy Department is going back to a standard set in 2013 by the Obama administration, which said that showerheads should not pour more than 2.5 gallons per minute, including all nozzles. An official told AP that it provides enough water to take an appropriate shower.

The Trump-era rule had little effect when it was adopted since almost all commercially-made showerheads follow the 2013 rule.

The official noted that it is difficult to find showers that provide the extra water supply demanded by former President Trump.

Trump’s rule said that each shower nozzle could spay 2.5 gallons per minute, not just the overall showerhead.

