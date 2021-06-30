Trump Organization COO Matthew Calamari won’t face criminal charges this week, his lawyer says – Business Insider

Trump Organization executive Matthew Calamari won’t be charged this week, his lawyer says.

Manhattan prosecutors are investigating him and his son as part of their probe into the company.

Prosecutors are expected to bring some charges in their investigation as soon as this week.

The office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. will not bring charges against Trump Organization COO Matthew Calamari this week as part of its wide-ranging criminal investigation into the former president’s company finances, according to Calamari’s lawyer.

Nicholas Gravante Jr., who represents both Calamari and his son, Matthew Calamari Jr., the Trump Organization’s head of security, said that he doesn’t expect either of them to be charged soon.

“Not withstanding whatever criminal charges may or may not be brought against others at this time, I do not expect charges to be brought against either of my clients,” Gravante told Insider on Tuesday.

Prosecutors in Vance’s office are expected to bring charges in the case as soon as this week. A representative for the DA’s office declined Insider’s request for comment.

For two years, the Manhattan DA has been investigating whether the Trump Organization broke tax, bank, and insurance laws by misrepresenting the value of its properties.

Prosecutors are also investigating whether particular executives took benefits like apartments without paying the appropriate taxes on them, or broke state finance laws by facilitating hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have an affair with the former president.

Ronald Fischetti, an attorney representing Trump in the case, told Politico that prosecutors assured him Trump would not personally be charged in the first indictment. The DA’s office is reportedly weighing whether to bring charges against the Trump Organization or CFO Allen Weisselberg as well.

Prosecutors have empaneled a special grand jury to weigh bringing indictments. The grand jury is expected to run through at least November, and may still bring charges against Calamari, other executives, the Trump Organization, or Trump himself in the future.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in June that the DA’s office was investigating whether the Calamaris, who both live in apartment buildings managed by the Trump Organization, received tax-free benefits.

Neither Calamari is believed to have a role in evaluating properties or preparing taxes for the company.

Prosecutors advised the Calamaris to hire their own attorney, according to the Journal, which reported they had previously been represented by an attorney who had other clients at the Trump Organization.