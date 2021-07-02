trump-organization,-cfo-charged-with-tax-crimes

-
Associated Press
Migrants held in filthy conditions in Mexico border town
Mexico’s governmental human rights commission said Thursday that migrants have been detained in filthy conditions in the border town of Piedras Negras, across from Eagle Pass, Texas. The commission said its inspectors found 13 migrants in the facility; while it did not list their nationalities, most migrants detained in Mexico are from Central America. It called on authorities to improve the conditions.
TechCrunch
SpaceX delivers 88 satellites to orbit, lands first stage onshore for first time in 2021
SpaceX launched 85 satellites for external customers, as well as three Starlink satellites, to orbit on Tuesday, marking the second successful launch of the company’s dedicated rideshare missions. While the Transporter-2 mission will deliver fewer objects to space than the first rideshare mission (the Transporter-1 sent up 143 satellites, a new record), it launched more mass to orbit overall. SpaceX still ends up with a full launch and the revenue to operate it.
Associated Press Videos
Unmanned space capsule docks at the ISS
An unmanned Progress space capsule that was launched from Kazakhstan on Tuesday has docked with the International Space Station. (July 1)
