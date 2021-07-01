trump-organization-cfo-allen-weisselberg-surrenders-to-manhattan-district-attorney,-will-plead-not-guilty-–.

Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg surrendered Thursday morning to the Manhattan district attorney’s office on an indictment that also charges that business of ex-President Donald Trump.

Weisselberg, who has served Trump as loyal executive for decades, is expected to be arraigned in state court later on the criminal case, which NBC News reports is related to fringe benefits awarded by the Trump Organization. The indictment will be unsealed around the same time.

The Trump Organization will be represented by a lawyer at the court proceeding.

Although the Trump Organization is being charged in the case as a business, Trump himself is not personally charged. The company faces possible fines and other sanctions in the case if convicted.

Weisselberg walked into the DA’s office in lower Manhattan at 6:17 a.m. to be processed in the case.

His lawyers, Mary Mulligan and Bryan Skarlatos, said in a statement, “Mr. Weisselberg intends to plead not guilty and he will fight these charges in court.”

The indictment was obtained from a grand jury on Wednesday at the behest of the DA’s office and New York state Attorney General Letitia James’ office.

DA Cyrus Vance Jr. would not comment on the case as he walked by reporters, who asked him if he had anything to say.

“Just good morning and see you at 2:15,” Vance said, referring to the expected time of the arraignment.